We're close to wiping out polio but two obstacles stand in the way, officials say

Significant strides have been made in halting the spread of polio and global health officials are on the verge of eradicating the crippling and potentially deadly disease — but two challenges stand in the way, according to international health officials and children’s advocates.

One is the lack of accessibility to particular areas in countries where the disease is prevalent, said Reza Hossaini, director of polio eradication at the United Nations Children’s Fund. Transmission of polio has never stopped in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan — where there are areas of conflict, insurgents have control, or infrastructure inadequacies limit access.

The other obstacle is the continued resistance of some parents to have their children vaccinated.

A lack of political commitment, religious norms and rumors about the possible effects of vaccinations, such as the belief in some Pakistani tribal areas that immunization causes male sterility, could all play a role, health officials said.

“Understanding that social dynamic, understanding what the underlying causes are is what we try to address,” said Hossaini, who spoke during a briefing to reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where the theme of discussions is “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”

The UNICEF official said that during the final stages of trying to eradicate the disease, the effort has come down to literally going to each house.

“We don’t do door-to-door anymore … we do room-to-room, because sometimes you have a silent resistance,” Hossaini said. “The parents would send the older kids, but [for] the younger kids, they would say we don't have a child at home. So yes, it still remains a challenge in a very small area.”

As recently as 30 years ago, 1,000 children were paralyzed by polio every single day, according to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, a partnership of UNICEF, the World Health Organization, Rotary International, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

There were only 37 reported cases of polio in 2016, according to the WHO.