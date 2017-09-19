North Korea, Iran and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar are a few of the bigger challenges that await more than 100 heads of state and government as the annual United Nations General Assembly gears up in New York.
What's happening:
- President Trump: The spotlight will be on Trump as he makes his first appearance at the General Assembly. He is expected to address the assembly Tuesday.
- U.N. reform: The United States sponsored an event Monday on reforming the 193-member world body. Trump has been critical of the U.N. and has promised to cut the U.S. contribution to its budget.
- Hurricane Irma: Devastation caused by the storm was on the agenda Monday.
- Climate change: California Gov. Jerry Brown is touting the steps that states, cities and businesses can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after Trump announced that the U.S. will pull out of an agreement to fight global warming.
- Terrorism: Several events are on the agenda, including a meeting Monday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with leaders of five African nations — Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — seeking to assemble a 5,000-strong force to fight the growing threat from extremists in the vast Sahel region.
- Cyber-terrorism: A side event co-hosted by Britain, France and Italy on “Preventing Terrorist Use of the Internet” will be attended by senior representatives of major social media companies on Wednesday.
- Peacekeeping: The Security Council is holding a high-level meeting Wednesday on U.N. peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year.
Why China's Xi Jinping is missing from the U.N. General Assembly
|Jessica Meyers
One of the most vocal defenders of globalization and talks with North Korea is sitting out the world’s biggest gathering devoted to them.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly this week, where heads of state will contemplate issues key to the nation -- including how to respond to the reclusive state and the future of the Paris climate agreement.
The absence is surprising for a leader who has pushed a more assertive, globally engaged China.
Xi arrived at his first U.N. assembly in 2015 with a gift of 8,000 peacekeeping troops and a $1-billion pledge for peace and development. This time, Chinese officials said only that Wang Yi, the foreign minister, is leading a delegation. State media have barely mentioned the event.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also is staying away, although a spokesman made it clear he’s opted to attend joint military exercises with Belarus.
The answer to Xi’s nonappearance may lie with the country’s complex internal politics. The U.N. session comes a month before China’s twice-a-decade party congress. This year is especially important because it is expected to replace about half of the country’s top leadership and reveal the full extent of Xi’s influence. The Congress marks the halfway point of his term, and some analysts expect he will try to stay in power.
There are indications that major party leadership spots "are still up for grabs,” said Willy Lam, a leading China expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “So it’s imperative Xi Jinping stay in Beijing and not allow his enemies to pick up momentum when he's away.”
Officials have worked to ward off drama ahead of the meetings, from clamping down on investment abroad to banning television shows during prime time that appear “too entertaining.”
Xi's presence at the session could toss uncertainty into these final few weeks. That’s heightened by President Trump’s debut speech at the U.N. on Tuesday and tensions surrounding China’s role in stemming the nuclear ambitions of North Korea.
“Beijing doesn’t want to be the target of multiple countries and multiple countries’ media pointing their fingers at China,” Lam said.
Xi, in some regards, already had his moment. He addressed the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva in January and portrayed China as a global leader committed to climate change. On that same visit, he gave a robust defense of free trade at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
And even if Xi is not physically present, his phone conversation on Monday with Trump signaled continued engagement.
Foreign Minister Yi "will give a full account of China's stances and propositions on the international landscape," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said last week.
He intends to work with other U.N. members, he added, to "uphold world peace and stability."