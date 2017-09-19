North Korea, Iran and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar are a few of the bigger challenges that await more than 100 heads of state and government as the annual United Nations General Assembly gears up in New York.
What's happening:
- President Trump: In his first address before the General Assembly, Trump threatened to 'destroy North Korea' and called Kim Jong Un 'Rocket Man' | Read his full remarks here
- U.N. reform: The United States sponsored an event Monday on reforming the 193-member world body. Trump has been critical of the U.N. and has promised to cut the U.S. contribution to its budget.
- Hurricane Irma: Devastation caused by the storm was on the agenda Monday.
- Climate change: California Gov. Jerry Brown is touting the steps that states, cities and businesses can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after Trump announced that the U.S. will pull out of an agreement to fight global warming.
- Terrorism: Several events are on the agenda, including a meeting Monday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with leaders of five African nations — Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — seeking to assemble a 5,000-strong force to fight the growing threat from extremists in the vast Sahel region.
- Cyber-terrorism: A side event co-hosted by Britain, France and Italy on “Preventing Terrorist Use of the Internet” will be attended by senior representatives of major social media companies on Wednesday.
- Peacekeeping: The Security Council is holding a high-level meeting Wednesday on U.N. peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year.
Will Kim Jong Un be deterred by Trump's threat?
|Barbara Demick
The North Korean ambassador to the United Nations walked out just before President Trump’s speech, so there was no immediate read-out on what he or his ultimate boss, Kim Jong Un, might have thought of the nickname “Rocket man,’’ or the warning that the United States might have to “totally destroy North Korea.’’
But North Korea watchers who have proven adept in the past at channeling the reactions of the Pyongyang regime expect a suitably incendiary response.
“Holy cow,’’ said Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst who has been following the country for two decades. “If I were Kim Jong Un, I’d think, I better accelerate this thing and finish building my nuclear weapon before it’s too late. These threats will only increase the hysteria and paranoia in North Korea.’’
“They will threaten to destroy him [Trump] in language even more colorful than he could muster,’’ predicted Michael J. Green, a former Asia advisor to President George W. Bush. Green said, however, that Trump was right in taking a hard line to warn North Korea that the United States will not tolerate any belligerence towards its allies, South Korea and Japan.
Bruce W. Bennett of the Rand Corporation said Trump’s warning, although blunt, did not differ in substance from what has been the U.S. policy for decades. “The U.S. has always said that if it needs to defend itself or its allies against North Korean aggression, the regime will be destroyed,’’ said Bennett. “I think Trump needed to be very explicit with them."
Repeated telephone calls to the North Korean mission to the U.N. went unanswered Tuesday morning. Ambassador Ja Song Nam was seen leaving the room before Trump arrived to speak, leaving only a junior diplomat as a representative. NBC news reporters said they were told he left in order to “boycott” the speech.