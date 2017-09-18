Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American who was reportedly sentenced in Iran on charges of spying for the United States, in front of the Golden Gate Bridge on a visit to California.

The day after Iran's President Hassan Rouhani arrived in New York to join world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, the U.N. demanded the release of an Iranian American businessman and his father who are being detained in Iran.

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention--an independent body of five members appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council-- found Monday that 45-year-old Siamak Namazi and his 81-year-old father, Baquer Namazi, are being held illegally in Iran and urged the government to immediately release them.

"The deprivation of liberty of Mr. Siamak Namazi and Mr. Mohammed Baquer Namazi... is arbitrary," the Working Group concluded in its report. "The appropriate remedy would be to release [them] immediately and accord them an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations..."

The Namazis, who hold both U.S. and Iranian citizenship, have been imprisoned in Iran for nearly two years. They were convicted of espionage in a secret trial in 2016 and were each sentenced to 10 years in Tehran's Evin Prison.

The U.N. group described the practice of Iran arresting dual Iranian American citizens as an "emerging pattern."

Babak Namazi, the brother of Siamak and son of Baquer, has been working for their release. He said Monday's decision was an important step forward.

“I am incredibly gratified that the United Nations has found the detention of my father and brother illegal," Babak Namazi said in a statement.

"This shows unequivocally what we have known all along: that they have done nothing wrong. I urge the government of Iran to release them immediately on humanitarian grounds.”