Mexican voters reject $13 billion plan for new airport and back cheaper alternative

Mexicans have voted overwhelmingly to reject completion of a controversial new $13 billion airport outside of Mexico City, according to official results released on Sunday.
About 69% of more than 1 million voters rebuffed the new airport plan and instead backed a cheaper, less grandiose alternative — upgrading the existing Mexico City airport and another facility some two hours away, while constructing a pair of new commercial runways and a terminal at a military base outside the capital.
Only 29% of voters favored completing construction of the new airport.
The results would seem to doom the long-planned new airport in the dry lake-bed terrain of Texcoco, northeast of Mexico City, which is already about one-third complete.
Citizens throughout Mexico cast ballots during four days of voting, beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
Critics said irregularities — including multiple voting by some — marred the voting process, which officials labelled a non-binding “consultation.”
But Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the integrity of the voting process. Lopez Obrador championed the idea of allowing citizens to determine the new airport’s fate.
While the referendum had no legal weight, the president-elect said he would follow the wish of voters.
Lopez Obrador, who takes office on Dec. 1, has said he will announce his decision about the airport’s fate on Monday after reviewing the balloting results.
The new airport has been under construction since 2015, with at least another three years of work projected until completion. Its price tag has risen from an initial estimate of $10 billion to more than $13 billion.
More than $5 billion has already been spent on the new airfield, which is the largest public infrastructure project in recent memory in Mexico.
The new airport was the signature infrastructure effort of outgoing President Enrique Peña Nieto.
Slightly more than 1 million people voted during the four days of balloting. By contrast, more than 56 million participated in national elections in July, in which Lopez Obrador won a landslide victory.
The president-elect has previously assailed the new airport project as mired in corruption and too costly for a nation with many more pressing needs. However, Lopez Obrador insisted he would follow the voters’ wish.
There is no debate about the fact that Mexico’s existing public airfield, Benito Juarez International Airport, is woefully inadequate and operates well beyond its capacity. But residential districts surround the current airport, leaving no room for additional runways or other infrastructure. For more than a decade, Mexican officials have grappled with plans for an alternative airport.
Voters were given two alternatives. They could cast their ballots in favor of proceeding with completion of the new airport. Or they could vote to upgrade the existing airport and another airport in Toluca, some two hours away, while adding a pair of commercial runways and an international terminal at a military base outside the capital.
Supporters of the new airport plan, including tourism operators and much of the Mexican business elite, said a modern facility would draw additional visitors, investment and businesses to Mexico.
Among the project’s major investors is Mexico’s richest man, Carlos Slim, whose construction company is involved in the effort. Designers of the futuristic new airport include Slim’s son-in-law, Fernando Romero.
But critics called the new airport an overpriced boondoggle and environmental calamity in a fragile ecosystem. Most voters apparently agreed with that assessment.
The Times’ Cecilia Sanchez contributed to this report.