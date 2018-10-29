Mexican president-elect's woes include placing Venezuelan president's name on guest list for inauguration

While the airport was Peña Nieto’s signature public works project, Lopez Obrador appears to have already committed his administration to another big-bucks extravaganza, the Maya Train, a 1,000-mile circuit of archaeological sites in the south, estimated to cost between $6 billion and $8 billion and take four years to erect through jungle, mountains and other difficult terrain. Some have called the idea delusional, but Lopez Obrador says he has no intention of backing down.