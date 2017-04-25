Up to 50 men assault armored car company in Paraguay and reportedly make off with $40 million

Brazilian police arrested eight people Tuesday near the border with Paraguay following a shootout with members of a gang suspected of carrying out a bold heist of tens of millions of dollars carried out with explosives, grenades and anti-aircraft machine guns.

Three other gang members were killed in the gunfire exchange, and police recovered six rifles, ammunition, two boats and seven vehicles in their search following the shootout.

Unconfirmed reports say that some $40 million was stolen and that those involved are suspected of being members of the Brazilian criminal organization PCC.

Police inspect a boat that assailants used to escape after a massive armored car company robbery in Roberto Zarza/ABC Color / AP Police inspect a boat that assailants used to escape after a massive armored car company robbery in the Parana River on the border of Brazil and Paraguay. Police inspect a boat that assailants used to escape after a massive armored car company robbery in the Parana River on the border of Brazil and Paraguay. (Roberto Zarza/ABC Color / AP)

Authorities said that around 12:30 a.m. Monday, more than 50 people blew up the vaults of private security company Prosegur in the Paraguayan city of Ciudad del Este, just a few miles from the Amizade International Bridge, which connects it to the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguaçu.

The robbers are said to have arrived in pickup trucks and were armed with anti-aircraft machine guns and grenades.

Just after the explosion, the gang members took residents of neighboring homes hostage during a first shootout with Paraguayan police, which lasted two hours and left one officer dead.

Langlois is a special correspondent.

