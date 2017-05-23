Trump found Holocaust museum 'amazing' — which has many people cringing

Even before Donald Trump signed the guest book at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum during his visit Sunday, his administration had faced accusations that it was insensitive to the memory of the 6 million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany.

Instead of putting those accusations to rest, the visit to the museum during the president’s one-day visit to Israel threatened to aggravate them: Before arriving, he had faced criticism that the Yad Vashem portion of the trip was slotted for just 15 minutes.

The president ultimately spent a little longer — half an hour — and spoke about “a systematic attempt to eliminate the Jewish people” during a ceremony that included the museum leadership and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But Trump’s tweet-like message in Yad Vashem’s guestbook has sparked a new round of controversy .

“It is a great honor to be here with all of my friends,’’ he wrote. “So amazing and will NEVER FORGET!”

Many critics found that the words rang adolescent.

https://twitter.com/Yair_Rosenberg/status/867012460859064320

https://twitter.com/schaha24/status/867091285773086720

Others dug up messages from past presidents. Obama visited the memorial in 2013.

https://twitter.com/KarlFrisch/status/867006788482289668

President George W. Bush in 2008 was more succinct.

https://twitter.com/ianbremmer/status/867059618169663489

But perhaps the most stinging comparison, given their history, was to a note left by Hillary Clinton during a visit in 2009, when she was secretary of State (the second tweet below).

https://twitter.com/mattmfm/status/866976916435324932

Mitnick is a special correspondent.

Twitter: @joshmitnick