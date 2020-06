Nicholas Hoult’s worst day on the set of “The Great”

Nicholas Hoult, star of the Hulu series “The Great,” says his worst days on set have involved being asked to strip down. “I try not to get naked, but it ends up happening,” Hoult says, recounting a scene in which he walks down a long hallway greeting members of Russia’s royal court. “I’ve got my junk in a sock,” Hoult says, “and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this anymore.’”