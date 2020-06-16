For Jane Lynch, playing the brash but insecure Sophie Lennon is “delicious.”

Jane Lynch, who plays the actress Sophie Lennon in the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” says her character’s complexity is “delicious to play.” Lennon is an established comedian whose fancy lifestyle, and delicate ego, are in contrast with the loud housewife character she parodies on stage. Lennon’s self-doubt is heightened by the show’s main character, Midge Maisel, a younger comic who doesn’t believe she needs a performance gimmick like Lennon’s. “She’s extremely insecure in this girl’s presence,” Lynch says of Lennon.