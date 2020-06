Linda Cardellini’s “Dead to Me” role means “masking reality with buoyancy”

In the Netflix comedy “Dead to Me,” Linda Cardellini’s character, Judy Hale, seems to be spinning out of control — but, as Cardellini explains, Hale only seems half-aware. “She survived on sort of masking reality with this buoyancy,” Cardellini says of her character, adding that Hale is, for that reason, fun to play. “The terrible things that I do, or accidentally do, are well-intended,” Cardellini says.