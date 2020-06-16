Annie Murphy on the distinctive humor of “Schitt’s Creek”

Annie Murphy says the physical humor that underscored her acting on the Canadian series “Schitt’s Creek” grew out of a collaboration with her costar (and the show’s co-creator) Dan Levy. Playing brother and sister David and Alexis, Levy and Murphy learned to mimic and exaggerate each other. “We started watching each other acting, and Dan started doing some insane things with his face,” Murphy recalls. “The physical journey that we went on, we just ran with it. By the end, we’re just these ridiculous Muppets. But it was so much fun to play.”