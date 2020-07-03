The Emmys Roundtable: Comedy

Los Angeles Times culture columnist LZ Granderson hosts the stars of television’s most highly regarded comedy series for a video conference discussion about their characters, the highs and lows of their careers and how the thought of returning to work post-quarantine is unimaginable. This special is one of three parts of our annual L.A. Times series, THE ENVELOPE: Emmy Roundtables. Also this year, we talked with the stars of TV’s most talked-about dramatic programs, and the industry’s leading showrunners.