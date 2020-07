Tournament of Roses CEO David Eads explains the heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2021 Rose Parade.

January 1, 2021 would have marked the 132nd time colorful floats, horses and bands marched down Orange Grove Blvd. in Pasadena for the annual Rose Parade. However, for the first time in 75 years, there will be no floats, no spectators, no parade.