Manhattan Beach nail salon moves outside
California

In Manhattan Beach, Posh Nails offers outdoor manicures and pedicures on the sidewalk after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines allowing nail salons and hair salons to operate outdoors.

Aug. 3, 2020
8:27 AM
California