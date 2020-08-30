Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Digital billboards prompt complaints from residents
Share
California

Digital billboards prompt complaints from residents

Three digital billboards have gone up on the 12-story building known as The Reef, prompting complaints from residents and business owners. The images can be seen easily from the 10 Freeway.

Aug. 30, 2020
7:01 AM
Share
California