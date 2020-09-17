Recalling the 1984 Pulitzer Prize winning series on Southern California’s Latino Community

In 1984, the L.A. Times produced a series called “Southern California’s Latino Community.” It earned journalism’s highest honor—a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.



The series was produced by the Times’ Latino writers, and focused on L.A. barrios and issues facing these communities.



The L.A. Times’ Louis Sahagun was part of the project and he recently wrote about that experience.