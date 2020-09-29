Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO | 01:49
Video shows suspect pistol-whipping LAPD officer inside police station, pointing cop’s own gun at him
Share
California

Video shows suspect pistol-whipping LAPD officer inside police station, pointing cop’s own gun at him

Sep. 28, 2020
5:10 PM
Share
California