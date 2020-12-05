Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
VIDEO | 21:58
Vicky Lagos on the future of City section sports amid latest COVID lockdown
High School Sports

Vicky Lagos on the future of City section sports amid latest COVID lockdown

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom speak with CIF City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos about the impact of COVID-19 on high school sports in Los Angeles.

