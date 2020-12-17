LA Times Today: L.A. County D.A. George Gascón embarks on a plan to reimagine criminal prosecutions.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón promised to make sweeping changes to the D.A.’s office.



Now, in his first week, the newly sworn-in D.A. has embarked on a plan to reimagine criminal prosecutions in L.A. County and has unveiled some of those new policy changes.