VIDEO | 17:44
Talking high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom
High School Sports

Talking high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom are joined by Wilmington Banning football coach Raymond Grajeda.

