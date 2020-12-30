Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 01:14
Drive-in choir rehearsal in the time of COVID
Share
World & Nation

Drive-in choir rehearsal in the time of COVID

By Nani Sahra Walker
richard read
Share
Before the pandemic, 54 million people in America belonged to choirs. Although the crisis halted concerts around the world, some singers found new ways to make music together in Marquette, Mich.
World & Nation
Nani Sahra Walker

Nani Sahra Walker is a video journalist and immersive producer at the Los Angeles Times.