LA Times Today: Dodgers Stadium becomes mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Early on in the pandemic, Dodger Stadium served as one of the country’s largest testing sites, processing up to 13,000 tests per day.



Now, the ballpark has been converted to a drive-thru vaccination site for anyone eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.



LA Times staff writer Maya Lau joined us with more.