LA Times Today: Evil Cooks
Elvia Huerta and Alex Garcia, the duo behind Evil Cooks, have made a name for themselves with their unique recipes and unconventional approach to L.A.’s taco scene — earning a spot on The Times’ 101 Best L.A Restaurants of 2020 list.
We caught up with the Evil Cooks, as they look back at a difficult year, and a couple of sweet surprises.
