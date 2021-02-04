LA Times Today: Frank Gehry’s bold plan to upgrade the L.A. River
The Los Angeles River Flood Control Project began in 1938 and took 22 years to finish. It was built in response to historic floods and was designed to flush storm water to the Pacific Ocean.
Renowned architect Frank Gehry has unveiled a plan to transform it into an urban cultural park.
LA Times’ Louis Sahagun covered the story.
