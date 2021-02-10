LA Times Today: Latinos hit hardest by COVID-19

For months, officials have warned the pandemic is disproportionately affecting minority and poor communities.



Now, we’re getting a better picture of just how bad it is: since November, COVID-19 deaths among Latinos has shot up over one-thousand percent in LA County.



L.A. Times reporter Ron Lin joined us with the data.