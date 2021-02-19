Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 03:19
Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws at spring training
Share
Angels

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws at spring training

Share
Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani and others throw at their spring training facility on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.
Angels