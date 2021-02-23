LA Times Today: Column One: L.A. high school students take on jobs to help families amid COVID-19
From sleepless nights to working double shifts, L.A. high school students have been taking on extra work to support their families during the pandemic.
17-year-old Stephanie Contreras-Reyes, a senior at Orthopaedic Hospital Medical Magnet High School, is one of those students.
L.A. Times staff writer Laura Newberry wrote about the added burden many local teenagers must carry during the pandemic.
