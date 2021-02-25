LA Times Today: Tiger Woods car crash

Tiger Woods is awake, responsive and recovering after being seriously hurt in a car crash yesterday.



The sheriff’s department now says it was an accident and no charges will be filed.



The 45-year-old underwent several hours of emergency surgery to repair “significant injuries” to his lower right leg and ankle.



L.A. Times op-ed columnist LZ Granderson joins me for more on this.