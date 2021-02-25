LA Times Today: UCLA gymnastics choreographer BJ Das
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
BJ Das is the secret weapon behind the UCLA gymnastics team’s viral videos.
Das began competing when she was just six years old. But her gymnastics career ended abruptly when she suffered a torn achilles at the University of Washington.
She then transitioned to dancing and has performed with some of the biggest names in music—Beyoncé, P!nk, and Usher.
Since 2019, Das has been sharing her talents as a volunteer assistant coach at UCLA.
Das began competing when she was just six years old. But her gymnastics career ended abruptly when she suffered a torn achilles at the University of Washington.
She then transitioned to dancing and has performed with some of the biggest names in music—Beyoncé, P!nk, and Usher.
Since 2019, Das has been sharing her talents as a volunteer assistant coach at UCLA.