LA Times Today: L.A. County 5th district supervisor Kathryn Barger reflects on the one year COVID anniversary

A year ago this week, local officials began implementing sweeping stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the coronavirus.



They didn’t know that a year later much of daily life would still be shut down.



L.A. County supervisor Kathryn Barger spoke with LA Times Studios about the tough decisions made in those first critical days.