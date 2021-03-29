Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 00:07
“Mulan” (2020) VFX demonstration: Changing the shape of the river flowing through the Imperial City
Share
Entertainment & Arts

“Mulan” (2020) VFX demonstration: Changing the shape of the river flowing through the Imperial City

Share
Entertainment & Arts