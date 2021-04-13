Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 03:30
Fauci explains Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘pause’ over blood clots
Share
Science

Fauci explains Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘pause’ over blood clots

During a Tuesday White House press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause after serious blood clots were reported in six recipients.

Share
Science