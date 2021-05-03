Will you get the COVID vaccination? These people say they will

People around Southern California answer the question: Will you get a COVID vaccination? Many said yes and offered their reasons why.

Millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. In California, shots are available for anyone 16 and older, and it has never been easier to get one.



We traveled around Southern California — Whittier Boulevard, Echo Park, Huntington Beach, Santa Monica, Baldwin Hills and Hollywood — to ask people whether they would take the vaccine and why. The people who said yes talked about the research they’ve done, the people they know who could be protected and what they view as their role in curbing the pandemic.