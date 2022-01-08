LA Times Today: How QAnon hijacked Hollywood to spread conspiracies

The plots of Hollywood’s movies have resurfaced as mantras and conspiracy theories of Qanon followers.



L.A. Times staff writer, Anita Chabria joined us to share how screenwriters and directors feel about their fictional work from decades past now potentially threatening our democracy.