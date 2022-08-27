Counter Trey formation

A staple of Riley’s rushing attack at Oklahoma, the counter trey can be run out of numerable formations and personnel groupings. But in every iteration, the two weakside linemen pull, giving the offense an extra blocker to lead the way for the back. Riley has added zone reads and bubble screens and all matter of wrinkles to this original concept, making it all that much harder to diagnose.

