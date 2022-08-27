Mesh play

In its simplest form, mesh involves two receivers running crossing patterns toward each other from opposite sides of the field. It’s intended to create traffic in the middle of the field, allowing for receivers to break loose of their defenders. But Riley often takes mesh to another level by adding more in- or out-breaking routes at different depths.

