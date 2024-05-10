LA Times Today: Leading L.A. vegan restaurant goes un-vegan

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

On earth day, the chef-owner of a popular vegan restaurant in L.A., announced her eatery would no longer just serve plant-based cuisine – it would also serve meat and dairy moving forward.



L.A. Times food writer Stephanie Breijo explained why the change has rocked the southland’s vegan community.