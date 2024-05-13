Custom Built Beach House on PCH | Malibu, CA

21622 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, 90265

Ideally situated just moments away from the iconic Malibu Pier and coastal charm of Santa Monica, this fully customized home boasts open living spaces with views of the Pacific from almost every room. Step onto the beachfront deck, where relaxation and entertainment seamlessly blend. Here, a Diamon Spa stainless steel negative-edge plunge pool, built-in barbecue & beer tap, fire pit and direct access to the sandy beach below provide endless moments of seaside pleasure. The oceanfront primary suite features dual walk-in closets, a cozy fireplace and a spa-like bath with dual vanities and soaking tub, all with sweeping vistas of the Pacific.



Location: 21622 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265



Asking Price: $24,995,000



Living Area: 7,019 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms



Features: Smart-home finger-touch entry system; teak wood-paneled living spaces; kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line Miele appliances and double islands; versatile den/media room with a projection screen; wellness center + sauna; two-car garage



Contact: Carolwood Estates



Cooper Mount

Carolwood Estates

310.351.9002

cmount@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01956287



Sandro Dazzan

The Agency

DRE#: 01418033

Preston Gazowsky

The Beverly Hills Estates

DRE#: 02041131