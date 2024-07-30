Love in the Time of Migration

For Ronny and Suly, falling in love was the easy part. Here’s the story of how their bond survives the challenges and uncertainties of separation and detainment as they pursue the American dream.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

“Love in the Time of Migration” tells the love story of Ronny and Suly, set against the backdrop of the humanitarian crisis unfolding at the southern border and the desperate decisions individuals have to make.



While many films have documented stories of migration, few follow people back to their home country after leaving or being deported from the U.S. Our film examines this journey and draws upon themes of transnationalism, borders, the American dream, incarceration, and the criminalization of migrants.



Co-Directors Chelsea Abbas and Erin Semine Kökdil bring a powerful combination of expertise in telling the tangled love story of Ronny and Suly. Chelsea, a cultural anthropologist with over a decade of experience in Central America, first met Suly and Ronny, in 2019 while conducting research in Guatemala on a Fulbright grant. In 2022, Chelsea introduced fellow Fulbright-scholar and friend, Erin Semine Kökdil, to Suly and Ronny. Erin Semine Kökdil is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and educator who has worked in Guatemala for over 10 years. Recognizing the cinematic potential and profound impact of their story, the team was inspired to embark on a documentary project together.