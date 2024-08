Seth Rogen talks stackable hedgehogs, gleaming orbs and ashtray inspiration

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

If your perception of Seth Rogen begins and ends with his scruffy stoner/schlubby Everyman persona, you might be surprised to find out that the actor, producer, comedian and cannabis-brand entrepreneur is also an ashtray aesthete of the highest caliber and owner of a massive, museum-worthy collection of seriously stylish ashtrays from days gone by.