The cast of ‘Hard Truths’ talks exploring the creative process and finding characters as they go

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The cast and director of “Hard Truths” came by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to discuss their movie playing the Toronto International Film Festival and how they created the project through nontraditional means.