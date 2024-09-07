They’ve flown all over the world. LAX is ‘the worst airport to fly into’
From L.A. Times Studios: How hard should it be for seniors to get a taxi at an airport? Cheryl Younger and Allan Harris say getting off the plane and into a car at LAX is “the worst obstacle course known to airports in the world.”
Click here to read the letter to the editor by Cheryl Younger and Allan Harris. For more “Hear Me Out” episodes, visit latimes.com/hearmeout.
