The American Civil War comes to Huntington Beach

History buffs from around the country flock to Orange County to reenact the 1860s fight to preserve the Union and end slavery.

Some 1,600 miles from the Mississippi River, historical reenactors gathered over Labor Day weekend in Huntington Beach for the largest Civil War reenactment in Southern California.



Hosted by the Huntington Beach Historical Society, the 31st annual Civil War Days saw hundreds of volunteers answer the call to arms — some unfurling flags of America’s failed Confederate insurrectionists — to provide education and entertainment to the public on a war that would determine the fate of union.



404’s Safi Nazzal spoke to reenactors to learn more about the event’s significance.