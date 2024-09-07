Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:18
The American Civil War comes to Huntington Beach
California

The American Civil War comes to Huntington Beach

History buffs from around the country flock to Orange County to reenact the 1860s fight to preserve the Union and end slavery.

By Safi Nazzal
Share via
Some 1,600 miles from the Mississippi River, historical reenactors gathered over Labor Day weekend in Huntington Beach for the largest Civil War reenactment in Southern California.

Hosted by the Huntington Beach Historical Society, the 31st annual Civil War Days saw hundreds of volunteers answer the call to arms — some unfurling flags of America’s failed Confederate insurrectionists — to provide education and entertainment to the public on a war that would determine the fate of union.

404’s Safi Nazzal spoke to reenactors to learn more about the event’s significance.
California
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

Advertisement