Tilda Swinton talks death with dignity and the joys of working with Pedro Almodóvar

Actor Tilda Swinton stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about her film, “The Room Next Door” currently playing at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.