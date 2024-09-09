Mikey Madison and Sean Baker talk stunts and the theater experience in “Anora”

Filmmaker Sean Baker and actors Mikey Madison, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan came by the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about their film, “Anora,” and the process of making a movie that they say is meant to be seen on the biggest screen.