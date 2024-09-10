Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott talk accents and masculinity in ‘Bring Them Down’

Actors Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott and director Christopher Andrews touch on toxic masculinity, Ireland and their favorite actors in a discussion about their TIFF film “Bring Them Down at the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House.