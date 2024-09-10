LA Times Today: While an Orange County supervisor was under scrutiny, his daughter interned with county prosecutors

There are growing calls for the resignation of Orange County supervisor Andrew Do. Do – along with his daughter – are part of an investigation into the alleged improper use of taxpayer money.



L.A. Times fast break reporter Salvador Hernandez joined Lisa McRee to discuss the investigation.