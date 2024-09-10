LA Times Today: The fight to save the last pieces of the historic Japanese fishing village on Terminal Island

San Pedro’s Terminal Island was once home to a bustling Japanese-American fishing village. Japanese fishermen brought tuna fishing expertise which in turn revolutionized the canning industry on the Pacific coast. During World War II when Japanese citizens were incarcerated, the tight knit portside community was destroyed.



Colleen Shalby joined Lisa McRee with the story about fighting to preserve that history.