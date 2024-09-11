LA Times Today: A Silver Lake influencer put her life on the internet. She became ‘easy mark’ for burglars

From travel vlogs to outfit ideas and shopping hauls, influencers make their livings by sharing nearly every detail of their lives online. Recently, influencers have become the targets of burglaries, with thieves striking when they know the social media stars are out of town.



L.A. Times reporter Noah Goldberg joined Lisa McRee with more.